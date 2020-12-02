Gulf country to announce date of lifting of Covid-19 travel restrictions

A gulf country has decided to lift the travel restrictions imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. Saudi Arabia has decided to lift all travel restrictions. The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia has announced this.

The date for lifting of the ban on citizens and residents travelling to and from the kingdom will be announced by the ministry shortly. Earlier it was announced that the travel ban will be lifted on January 1, 2021.

“The date for lifting restrictions on citizens and residents traveling to and from the Kingdom and allowing the opening of ports to all means of transport will be announced soon by the ministry”, said a statement.

Saudi Arabian Airlines resumed partial operation of international flights on September 15, exempting certain categories of Saudis and expatriates from the temporary travel ban. Saudi Arabian Airlines has resumed its services to 33 international destinations since November.