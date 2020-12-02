“I’m not joking, I’m Trump’s Daughter” ; Pakistani woman claims to be Donald Trump’s ‘real daughter’!!!

Pakistan; Former United States President Donald Trump is known for unverified assertions. The Republican requisite recently failed the 2020 Presidential elections to Democratic rival Joe Biden. And between his denial to admit failure and baseless charges of ‘voting fraud’, an old video from Pakistan has been going trendy for a relatively strange reason.

In the video, a hijab-clad woman can be glimpsed asserting to be the “real” daughter of Trump. Referring to the President of the United States as her “Walid”, the woman in the video can be seen speaking to the reporters, “Donald Trump is my real father and I want to meet my father”.The woman also stated that Trump had told her mother that she was negligent and that she could not manage his daughter well. She added that Trump and her mother often fought about it.

Meet this Pakistani girl who is claiming that she is Daughter of US President Donald Trump. "I'm a serious Person, I'm not joking, I'm trump's Daughter" claims Pakistani Girl Ammara . #JustPakistaniThings?? pic.twitter.com/0a2Q4kVLSk — Asim Khan (@AsimKhanTweets) September 6, 2020

The video, which originally appeared in December 2018, was shared on social media in September again and then again in the trail of Trump’s election resentful and has been going viral once again. The video obtained several responses at the period of its initial release and did not fail to do the same after it shared again in 2020.