Low-intensity earthquake strikes

A low intensity earthquake has jolted north India. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) has informed this. A low -intensity earthquake measuring 2.7 on the Richter Scale has hit Ghaziabad on Wednesday morning. The earthquake tremors were felt at 4.05 at a depth of 5 kilometers. There were no reports of causality or damage to property because of the earthquake.

As per NCS, around 15 low-intensity earthquakes were reported in the Delhi-NCR region from April this year.

The scientists from the NCS has warned that the Delhi region might witness a massive earthquake imminent in the Himalayan foothills. As per the scientists, the national capital region had remained seismically quiet for 600-700 years, creating an “enormous stacking up of seismic strain”, which could result in an earthquake of a magnitude of 8.5 or more at any time in the near future.