Meteor lights up Japan sky…..”As bright as the moon”….Watch!!!

Dec 2, 2020, 11:04 am IST

Tokyo: A fireball was spotted falling from the night sky over parts of western and central Japan that went viral on social media.

“We believe the last burst of light was as bright as the full moon,” Takeshi Inoue, director of the Akashi Municipal Planetarium told. The fireball was visible for just a few seconds in the early hours of Sunday, but was caught on cameras owned by national broadcaster NHK, which generally capture earthquake activity rather than extraterrestrial light shows.

“The sky went bright for a moment and I felt strange because it couldn’t be lightning,” said one Twitter user who saw the fireball. “I felt the power of the universe!” “Was that a fireball? I thought it was the end of the world…” said another.

