Nissan launched its sub-compact SUV ‘Magnite’ in India: Know the price and features

Popular Japanese automobile company, Nissan has launched its sub-compact SUV ‘Magnite’ in India. The new sub-compact SUV will give tough fight to other competitors in the segment like Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Toyota Urban Cruiser. The Magnite is the most affordable vehicle in this segment.

Magnite comes with two petrol engine options and there is no diesel engine option for the vehicle, The Magnite is powered with a 1.0-litre Turbo engine which gives around 97 bhp of power and has 160 Nm of peak torque. The SUV also comes with a five-speed manual or an X-TRONIC CVT gearbox.

Magnite will come in four broad trims – XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, and as many as 20 variants. Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV will be offered in 5 single, 3 dual-tone shades.

The SUV comes with an introductory starting price of ?4.99 lakh with the top variant at ?9.38 lakh . The introductory prices are valid till December 31 and after this date, the starting price will be revised to ?5.54 lakh.