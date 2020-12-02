Number of AIDS patients surges rapidly in the state

The number of AIDS patients had surged rapidly in the state. The State AIDS Control Society in Madhya Pradesh has informed this.

As per the data released by the State AIDS Control Society, the number of HIV infected person has reached at 69,400 in the state. Indore tops the list with 12,773 patients. It is followed by Jabalpur with 6000 patients and Gwalior with 3000 patients.

The AIDS infection rate in the Madhya Pradesh has reached at 1.64%. 68% of the infected people belong to the age group of 25 to 49 years.

The society claimed that the state government is aiming to eradicate the AIDS in the state by 2030. For this around 60 projects had been launched in collaboration with voluntary organizations.