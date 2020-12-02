State government to impose night curfew; Issues fresh guidelines

A state government has issued new guidelines as the number of coronavirus cases in the state is rising. The state government may impose night curfew in some districts to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Uttar Pradesh state government has issued the fresh guidelines.

The Uttar Pradesh government has authorised district administration to impose local restrictions. The restrictions will be imposed depending on the assessment and requirements of the situation . Chief Secretary has issued an official notification authorizing the District Magistrates (DMs) to assess the situation and take action accordingly. The guidelines with regard to social and other gatherings, including marriage parties, outside containment zones will remain the same as issued by the state government on November 23.

The new instructions, which are largely a reiteration of the Union Home Ministry’s November 25 guidelines, will come into effect on December 1 and will remain in place till further orders.