Take a look at how B-city celebs styled their saris in winter.

Saree is one of the oldest Indian fashion attire and perhaps the only surviving unstitched garment from the past. Over the years, saree for women has become all-time wear along with “canvas” for weavers of India. Know how the Bollywood celebs starting from Kangana Ranaut to Sonakshi Sinha styled their sari in winter like a Bollywood diva!

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana styled her ivory sari with a light woollen fabric Kullu shawl for a wedding ceremony. The lightweight shawl like these will keep you warm and also add a stylish edge to your drape.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor paired a brown jacket with a printed grey and blue sari. She also showcased another way to style a silk sari. With a bright red sari, she was seen wearing a gold textured jacket in rich silk fabric.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha styled a light peach coloured sari with a floor-length jacket in matching fabric. The long, full-sleeved jacket will not only keep you warm but also make the entire outfit stylish.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan styled her turtle-necked woollen sweater as the blouse. The idea of opting sweaters as blouses will keep you super warm and also add a great Indo-western touch to your drape.