The size of a matchbox; a rare mouse deer born in Poland….

A tiny mouse deer’s birth in Poland Zoo was captured on camera for the first time ever, a highly endangered species originating from the Philippines. The baby chevrotain, is the size of a large matchbox and weighs around 100 grams.

“For the first time ever in the history of any species of mouse deer, an actual birth was filmed and then the first moment of life of the baby,” Radoslaw Ratajszczak, the head of Zoo Wroclow told. “They are very prone to predators…they are quite easy to catch. And they are of course, like rabbits, very tasty, unfortunately.”

Chevrotains are also very difficult to study, preferring to hide in grass, especially when giving birth they find secluded places far from human eyes. It is still unclear what sex the baby is, with conservationists hoping for a male to help the reproduction process.