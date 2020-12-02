” This suit-boot government is of lies and loot”: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacks union government

Congress MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi continued his attack against the union government over the farmers protest. The Congress leader accused that the present union government is a suit-boot government and is of lies and loot.

“They said farmers income will be doubled. What they did was increase incomes of ”friends” four times and those of farmers will be halved. This suit-boot government is of lies and loot,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The Congress leader attacked the union government after the farmers from Punjab and Haryana started protesting protesting at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of the New Delhi against the Centre”s new agriculture reform laws.

Rahul Gandhi also shared a video of the use of force against the protesting farmers with a voice-over of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech saying his government was taking steps to resolve the problems faced by farmers and double their income.