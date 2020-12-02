Woman fights python with bare hands to save puppy….

A video of a woman saving her puppy from a carpet python with her bare hands has gone viral online. The python was trying to strangle the animal when the dog owner rushed to its rescue, and the video of the act has been widely shared across social media platforms.

The 10-week-old puppy, named Wally, had a lucky escape from the jaws of a two-metre-long carpet python, after dog’s hooman heard it howling in pain.

Kelly Morris, who is from Sunshine Coast, Queensland in Australia, was upstairs inside her house when she heard her dog in pain. When they reached downstairs, they found a snake wrapped around Wally’s torso and neck before ‘latching onto’ his face in their garden.

Puppy Gets Strangled By Python But Survives! ???This is like something out of a horror movie! Wally the puppy dog was… Posted by Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020

“We heard a horrible sound and we thought he might have fallen or got stuck so we ran downstairs, and it was like something from a horror movie. There was fluid everywhere, he’d weed and pooed himself and there was blood everywhere. Not very much was going through my mind. I just found the snake’s head and held onto it so it couldn’t get me,” Kelly told.