2021 CBSE Board Exams: Class 10, 12 examinations to be held in written mode

The CBSE has released a statement clearing doubts regarding the mode of board examinations and said it will be in the written mode.

The statement from a CBSE spokesperson said, “No final decision has been taken regarding the dates for the conduct of board exams, and consultations with stakeholders are still in process.” “The exams, as and when they are conducted, will be in the written mode and not in online mode. The exams will be conducted following all COVID-19 protocols.” He added, “In case students are not able to do practical in classes before the exams, alternatives to practical exams will have to be explored.”

Joseph Emmanuel quoted, “There will be more case-study based questions wherein a paragraph will be given to students and they will have to answer questions after reading the paragraph. This will assess students on their reading, understanding, interpretation, and answer writing abilities and move away from rot learning.” He also said, “The change in questions is on the lines of the National Education Policy. Skill-oriented education will be preferred over marks-oriented or exam-oriented studies.”