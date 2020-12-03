3% hike in DA for government employees announced

The state government has increased the dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees. West Bengal state government has announced this decision. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced this decision on Thursday. The DA has been hiked by 3%. This will incur an expense of Rs.2,200 crores on state government.

“We had not been receiving our financial dues. At least ? 8,000 crore is due under GST. Despite financial constraints, we had met the recommendations of all previous pay commissions (Sixth Pay Commission). We will also provide three per cent hike in DA from January 2021. More than ? 85,000 crore dues are yet to be cleared by the Centre, but that will not prevent us from giving our people their dues”, said Mamata Banerjee while addressing a meeting of TMC affiliated government employees’ association at the state secretariat.

The state government has also decided to provide tablets for 9.5 lakh students of 14,000 higher secondary schools and 636 madrasas in the state.