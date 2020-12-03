60% attendance at Karnataka medical colleges on day one….

BENGALURU: Medical colleges which opened to students across the state, recorded 60 per cent attendance on the first day. Vice-chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Dr S Sacchidanand told that since it was the first day and with classes going on online, colleges were asked to focus on revision classes.

Emphasis has also been given to practical classes that have to take place offline. Unlike regular colleges that hold offline classes only for final year students, medical colleges are rolling out classes for all students.

While practicals will be compulsorily held offline, the official said that students are expected to visit hospitals and treat patients. Theory and clinicals are being held online and offline, while practicals will be held offline with 30 students in each batch. Two medical colleges, SSIMS and JJM Medical College in Davanagere, also saw a high influx of students.

Dr Prasad, principal of SSIMS, told that “as per directions of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, about 60 per cent of medical students of all semesters attended college and we are expecting complete strength within a week. Students who tested negative for Covid-19 attended the first day of class”.