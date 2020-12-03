Breaking: Ahead of talks with government, protesting farmers block NH-9

Bharatiya Kisan Union supporters boosted the farmer’s stir and obstructed the National Highway-9 near the UP Gate today morning. The action has led to blockade and disruption of traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi.

The district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said, “The farmers who were staging protest under the UP Gate flyover till now have come on highway and blocked the traffic going from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Our officers are holding talks with them to vacate the highway area. The traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad is running normal.”

The state vice-president of the BKU said, “There has been movement of hundreds of farmers who have come for the mahapanchayat at the UP Gate. Some have blocked the highway and we are trying that there is no inconvenience to the commuters. On the other hand, farmers have their demands which have been put forward before the government but there is no resolution as yet.”