Cannabis removed from the list of most dangerous drugs

United Nations commission has taken an important step to eliminate Cannabis from the list of most dangerous drugs. Commission for Narcotic Drugs voted to remove cannabis resin from Schedule IV of the UN’s Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs. The decision comes after a recommendation by the World Health Organization to reclassify marijuana.

While the cannabis industry cheered the decision as a “big step forward” for patients and research, the vote won’t change U.S. laws governing the use of the drug. “Something like this does not mean that legalization is just going to happen around the world,” Jessica Steinberg, managing director at cannabis consultant group Global C, told. “(But) it could be a watershed moment.” Biden supports decriminalizing marijuana, expunging convictions, and legalizing the drug for medical purposes.

Also read: UAE starts issuing tourist visas