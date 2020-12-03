UAE starts issuing tourist visas

UAE has started issuing tourist visas. The UAE government has started issuing tourist visas to Israeli citizens. This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The tourist visas will be issued through airlines, travel and tourism companies till an agreement for mutual exemption of entry visas between the two countries comes into force. Also UAE citizens will be allowed to stay in Israel up to 90 days without visa.

The move comes after the two countries signed the historic peace deal. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, signed the Abrahamic Peace Agreement between the UAE and the State of Israel on September 15, 2020.

Earlier in November, the Cabinet headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, ratified an agreement between the UAE and the State of Israel regarding mutual exemption from entry visa requirements.