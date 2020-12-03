COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases falls back to 5000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Covid-19 has been confirmed for 5376 people in Kerala today. Outbreaks were reported in Malappuram 714, Thrissur 647, Kozhikode 547, Ernakulam 441, Thiruvananthapuram 424, Alappuzha 408, Palakkad 375, Kottayam 337, Pathanamthitta 317, Kannur 288, Kollam 285, Idukki 265, Wayanad 238 and Kasaragod 90.

60,476 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 8.89. Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, Trunat, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 63,38,754 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing. 31 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid-19.