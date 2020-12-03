Cows in Uttar Pradesh to get ‘special coats’ this winter

Cows in Uttar Pradesh will get special coats to save them from the winter. The Uttar Pradesh state government has decided to provide coats for cows in the state run cow shelters. The cow coats will be made of jute bags. These cow coats will keep them warm during the winter.

The Animal Husbandry Department has asked veterinary officers in various districts to ensure proper protection for cows in state-run cow shelters during the winter months. The cow shelters are also being covered with thick polythene curtains or ‘tarpaulin’ so that cold winds do not enter.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is very much concerned about the well-being of cows. Cow shelters were made across the Uttar Pradesh after the BJP government under Yogi Adityanath came into power. The cow shelters were made to keep stray cattle. The cattle were taken care of and are provided fodder in these shelters.