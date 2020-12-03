Forex Market: Indian rupee firm against US dollar

The domestic currency, the Indian rupee had remained firm against the US dollar in the forex market. The Indian rupee opened on a flat note against the US dollar. As per market experts, the hopes about the decision on interest rate by the Monetary Policy Committee of Reserve Bank of India has affected the market.

The Indian rupee opened at 73.81 at the Interbank forex market. The Indian rupee oscillated between 73.77 and 73.89 during the trade. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee settled at 73.81 lower by 13 paise against the US dollar.

Also Read: Commodity market: Gold rates rises again in the state….

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.14% to 90.98.