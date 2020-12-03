Gulf country extends validity of visas

A gulf country has decided to extend the validity of Visas. Kuwait has announced this. As per the new announcement, the validity of some visit visas will be extended by one month. The guidelines for this has been issued.

Earlier the Kuwait government had provided grace period for visit visa holders to leave the country. The grace period had ended earlier this week.

The residency affairs section in the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry has decided to to allow one-month extension for some cases among the visit visa holders, who could not leave the country during the deadline that expired Monday at midnight. The directors of Kuwaiti governorates’ affairs will be empowered to approve the extension to head off anticipated crowding.

Around 5,000 foreigners are estimated to have not left Kuwait despite the expiry of their visit visas.