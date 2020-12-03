Indian expat wins Dh 12 million at Abu Dhabi Big ticket

Dubai-based Indian expat, George Jacobs, has won Dh12 million in the Big Ticket draw held in Abu Dhabi. George Jacobs was a medical equipment salesperson. He says that this is a huge blessing as he was suffering from some financial difficulties. He lives in Dubai with his wife, daughter, and son.

“I am still in shock. I have been buying the Big Ticket almost every month for the past two years. I cannot believe that I actually won the mega draw. It feels surreal. The news is yet to sink in.” “When Richard called me to say I had won, I was driving. I had to stop by the side of the road to listen to the news carefully. It is the best piece of news I have received in a long time.” He has been purchasing tickets online for the past two years.

