IndiGo used to operate over 1,500 daily flights before Covid-19 pandemic began

IndiGo has announced a new service that enables its passengers arriving at airports earlier than their flight schedule to board the earliest flight at ? 1,000.

The time difference between the desired flight and the booked flight should be a maximum of 4 hours, which means if the original flight booked is at 4:00 pm, the flight can be pre-opened to a flight which is departing at or after noon.

“From zero domestic and international operations to now operating 1,000 scheduled commercial flights daily, we have indeed come a long way since we resumed operations post the lockdown. Our tireless efforts to provide a safe and hygienic experience and awareness campaigns are bearing fruit, as seen in the form of steadily increasing demand for air travel. We are currently operating at around 70% of our pre-covid capacity and we hope that the growth will continue into 2021,” said Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer of IndiGo.”