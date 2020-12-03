International Day of Disabled Persons 2020: UNESCO will conduct a week-long program

The annual observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities is followed around the globe on December 3. First established by the United Nations General Assembly resolution 47/3 in 1992, the day is celebrated as a “day for all”. IDPD also aims to spread awareness of the situation in every aspect of social, political, economic, cultural life.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said,” “As the world recovers from the pandemic, we must ensure that the aspirations and rights of persons with disabilities are included and accounted for in a -inclusive, accessible, sustainable post-COVID-19 world. This vision will only be achieved through active consultation with persons with disabilities and their representative organizations.” Out of nearly seven billion people around one billion people live with some form of disability, meaning approximately 15 percent of the entire world’s population and 80 percent live in developing countries.

UNESCO will mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with a week-long program from 25 November to 3 December 2020 under the theme: “Building back better: towards an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post-COVID-19 world by, for and with persons with disabilities”. UNESCO will also organize a Global Awareness Raising Campaign “Tell our stories, enable our rights” on its official social media channels, focusing on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people living with disabilities and on the immediate response to the crisis through open, inclusive and innovative use of digital solutions, tools and resources.