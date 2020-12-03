‘No More Injustice’: BJP to reach 1 crore households across the state

The BJP has started its campaign for the upcoming state assembly election. The BJP unit in West Bengal has launched a statewide campaign. BJP state president has informed that the party workers will reach out to more than one crore households across West Bengal with leaflets on alleged failures and misdeeds of the TMC government.

The campaign named ‘Aar Noy Anyay’ (no more injustice) is is planned as a response to ruling Trinamool Congress’s ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at doorstep) programme. The campaign will commence on December 5 across the state.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit state on December

“We are starting a programme named ‘Aar Noy Anyay’ (no more injustice) and will go to the people’s doors over the unfair treatment they have suffered under the Trinamool Congress dispensation,” Ghosh said.

This will be the second phase of the programme. The BJP has launched the first phase in the in June-July. The BJP workers had gone to one crore households with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s letter highlighting the achievements of the BJP-led central government .