Official picks up passenger’s slipper to help him, found gold paste worth Rs 12 Lakh hidden in straps

These days, smugglers have acquired extra avant-garde and are finding strange ways to export gold into the country, often hiding it in strange places.

On November 30, 21-year-old Mohammed Hasan Ali arrived from Dubai. When his slippers came off, was heading to the exit. To help him, a Customs official at Chennai airport, picked up the man’s slipper that had come off and found it was abnormally heavy and had gold hidden inside.

Commissioner of Customs said, “On examination, it was noticed that the leather slippers had unusually broad straps having a specially designed cavity in which gold paste packets wrapped with red adhesive tape were concealed.” The officers recovered four gold paste packets, two from each slipper and weighing 292 grams. On extraction, 239 grams of 24K purity gold worth Rs 12 lakh was discovered and seized under the Customs Act.