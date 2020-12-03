Police arrests Muslim man for pressuring girl to convert

The police has arrested a Muslim man for pressurizing a girl to convert to Islam. The Uttar Pradesh police has arrested the man under the new law to block ‘Love Jihad’.

The accused has been identified as Owais Ahmad aged 21. He was arrested by the police in Bareilly under a case registered at Deorania police station on 28 November. The case was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the anti-conversion law. This was the first cases registered under the new law. The accused has been sent to jail.

“This is the first arrest under the new law. Accused Owais Ahmad was arrested from the Richha railway gate in the Bahedi area on Wednesday. He was produced before a local court and was sent to 14 days judicial custody,” Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Bareilly, Rajesh Kumar Pandey said.

The complaint was registered by a man named Tikaram, a resident of Sharif Nagar village in Devarniya. Tikaram accused that the accused is harassing his daughter to change her religion.

The Prohibition of Law against Religious Conversion Ordinance 2020 has been approved by the UP Governor Anandi Ben on Saturday. Under the ordinance, a provision of harsh punishment of up to 10 years has been made if anyone is found guilty under the law.