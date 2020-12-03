Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit state on December

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the state on December. The Prime Minister will visit West Bengal on December 24. Prime Minister’s visit to the state comes just ahead of the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has visited the state earlier in November.

The BJP, which is now a major player in the state politics had won 18 seats in the general elections held in 2019. The BJP has on launched an extensive campaign against the ruling TMC government.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has on Thursday said that the party plans to reach out to more than 10 million families in the State highlighting alleged corruption of the Mamata Banerjee government.

“Just like the TMC-led government has launched an outreach program – Duare Sarkar (government at doorsteps) – BJP workers will also reach more than 10 million households on December 5. The program has been named Aar Noy Anyay (no more injustice),” said Dilip Ghosh.