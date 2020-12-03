Samsung has begun to roll out updates for the Galaxy A31 and Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M51 have begun getting the One UI 2.5 update along with the November security patch.

Both smartphones will receive the One UI 2.5 update complete with the November 2020 security patch and all of the latest security features the update has to offer. This update for the M51 is rolling out in Iraq, Egypt, Iraq, Russia, and Ukraine, while the one for the Galaxy A31 is presently limited to devices in South Korea. Reports from SamMobile tell us that the Samsung Galaxy M51 carries the firmware version M515FXXU1BTK4, while the A31 carries the firmware version A315NKSU1BTK2.

The phone has a single 128GB onboard storage variant and is expandable using the microSD card of up to 512GB. The Samsung Galaxy A31 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. The phone also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The new build squash some bugs and bring improvements to the camera and keyboard while introducing Bitmoji support for the Always-On Display.