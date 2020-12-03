“The film industry is not a purse which someone can steal”: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the film industry is not a a purse which someone can steal. He was responding to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s remark that won’t allow anyone to take away industries from Maharashtra.

“The film industry is not a purse which someone can steal. This is about open competition. We are not snatching or hindering anyone’s investments. No one can take anything along. It is not like a purse which gets taken away. This is an open competition. One who can give a safe atmosphere, better facilities – and especially social security – in which one can work without discrimination will get investments” said Yogi Adityanath .

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath had met with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Tuesday. He also held meeting with Boney Kapoor, Manmohan Shetty, Jayantilal Gada, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Anil Sharma, Honey Trehan, Arjun Rampal, Satish Kaushik, Ravi Kishan and Umesh Shukla.

Earlier in September, Yogi Adityanath had expressed intentions to set up the country’s ‘biggest’ film city in the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, including the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida.