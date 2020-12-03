The Indian economy’s festival-driven economic recovery continued: State recovery tracker

Lockdowns in Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh can slow the economic recovery and the outlook on business resumption remains concerning.

It can be noted that Maharashtra earlier introduced a standard operating protocol for people traveling into the state from the states reporting a renewal in Covid-19 cases. The state – which had the highest number of cases in the initial days of the pandemic – has also warned that the second wave of infections can hit like a tsunami and hinted that it may itself be taking a call on lockdown soon.

The Centre says “India need not administer covid-19 vaccine jabs to the entire population. Rather, immunizing a ‘critical mass’ on priority will help break the chain of transmission.” Gujarat had a defeated setback in terms of mobility after Diwali. The state had crossed 88% of pre-pandemic level public movement by the festival but is set to end November at levels worse than even September—nearly 70%. Public mobility is one of the highly important indicators in the recovery tracker. Three other indicators, which serve as deputies for economic activity—electricity consumption, goods and services tax collections, and vehicle sales—are also considered in the tracker.