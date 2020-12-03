The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Britain from next week

Department of Health, “The government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use.” “The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week.”

The statement reads, “To aid the success of the vaccination program it is vital everyone continues to play their part and abide by the necessary restrictions in their area so we can further suppress the virus and allow the NHS to do its work without being overwhelmed.”

Pfizer chairman Albert Bourla said, “This authorization is a goal we have been working toward since we first declared that science will win, and we applaud the MHRA for their ability to conduct a careful assessment and take timely action to help protect the people of the UK.” Pfizer said it would immediately begin shipping limited supplies to the UK – and has been gearing up for even wider distribution if given a similar nod by the US Food and Drug Administration, a decision expected as early as next week.