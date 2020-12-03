“The union government is selling everything”: Chief Minister threatens to launch a country-wide protest against farm bills

Chief Minister has threatened to launch a country-wide protest against the union government. Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader has said this on Thursday. The TMC leader said that the party will launch a nationwide protest if the farm laws are not withdrawn.

“I am very much concerned about the farmers, their lives and livelihood. GOI must withdraw the anti-farmer bills. If they do not do so immediately, we will agitate throughout the state and the country. From the very start, we have been strongly opposing these anti-farmer bills,” Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

“We have called a meeting of the All India Trinamool Congress on Friday, December 4. We will discuss how the Essential Commodities Act is impacting common people and resulting in sky rocketing prices. The central government must withdraw this anti-people law,” she said in another Twitter post.

“The GOI is selling everything. You cannot sell Railways, Air India, Coal, BSNL, BHEL, banks, defence, etc. Withdraw ill-conceived disinvestment & privatisation policy. We must not allow treasures of our nation to be transformed into BJP party’s personal assets,” Banerjee added.