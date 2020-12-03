This is what happens when an ice-cream lover becomes a police officer. Watch the jaw-dropping video…

An off-duty cop shoots two armed robbers outside a shop without even dropping his ice cream cone. The hero cop was enjoying an ice-cream with his son outside a restaurant when he spotted the raiders. While the off-duty cop was sitting at the table with his son two armed robbers approached the shop. The cop then jumped up and shot the first man with his gun, before turning and shooting at the second man.

Security cameras captured the jaw-dropping footage wherein the 46-year-old officer drawing his weapon and firing at the suspects from point-blank range, forcing them to flee. Seen to the right of the frame, the officer notices them immediately and quickly puts his hand in his pocket. The armed suspect appears to see this and confronts the officer, who springs up out of his chair and points his weapon at the would-be robber, ordering him to surrender. The crook lifts up his gun but the officer shoots him first and he is forced to flee before he can return fire. The officer then appears to shoot the man’s accomplice while he is running away. Police later found a motorcycle belonging to the suspects abandoned near the scene.

