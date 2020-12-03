US-China Economic and Security Review Commission said, “US should act to counter China’s subversion of UN”

The US should undertake steps to counter China’s acts to subvert the principles of the United Nations and its bodies, including preparing a report on Beijing’s actions to guide votes of UN members.

The commission said, “The US Congress should direct the state department to produce annual reports detailing China’s actions in the United Nations and its subordinate agencies that subvert the principles and purposes of the United Nations.” “Such reports should document China’s actions that violate UN treaties and are meant to influence the votes of United Nations members, including through coercive means.”

The report read, “Beijing has sought to bring international law and the UN’s definition of human rights more in line with its interests by decreasing emphasis on individual rights. China is the second-largest donor to the UN after the United States: it provides 12 percent of the UN’s total budget, up from 1 percent 20 years ago. The CCP seeks to use this as leverage to reduce funding for human rights-related functions such as human rights officers in peacekeeping missions.” The commission added, “Besides, China has sought to use UN legal instruments such as the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea for its gain, and also exploits its influence over UN organizations to promote specific Chinese foreign policy objectives, contrary to both the spirit and the letter of how the UN was intended to operate.”