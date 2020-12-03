Watch this therapy dog cheering up Spanish kids with special needs….

Children with special needs in Spain are getting cheered up by a furry friend who loves long walks, wags his tail, and goes by the name ‘Soul’. A school for special education needs, in Spain has adopted a therapy dog program that helps children with special needs returning from a six-month break to ease back into their classroom work.

“Whenever Soul the golden retriever is walking around by wagging his tail, the children cannot hide their excitement,” Meritxell Arias said. Arias explained the children get more excited with Soul around as he does not wear a face mask like the teachers in the school. “But the dog does not wear a mask and that is giving us a response that we did not expect,” she said.

A school for special educational needs in Spain has adopted a therapy dog program to help children returning from a six-month break to ease back into classroom routines ? pic.twitter.com/cU8KdQb0IM — Reuters (@Reuters) December 2, 2020

Now that they have returned to classes, the dog therapy programme is turning out to be a big help.

