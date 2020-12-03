Woman charged with murder over deliberately setting a house fire that killed a family of 3 including a newborn

A Melbourne woman, 46, charged with the murder of a young couple and their newborn daughter in a house fire. New mum Abbey Forrest, 19, and her partner Inda Sohal, 28, died in the blaze alongside their daughter Ivy, who was just 19 days old.

The woman deliberately set fire to the Point Cook townhouse and leaving the young family trapped upstairs. The woman had not yet been disclosed her relationship with the family. The court heard the woman takes medication for restless leg syndrome and arthritis and she will undergo a medical assessment. More than 40 firefighters battled the blaze at the scene, with eight firefighting appliances, including aerial and rescue units, bringing it under control in an hour. Authorities said neighbours made a “heroic and brave effort” to rescue the occupants, including one who used a ladder but was overwhelmed by the intensity of the flames.

