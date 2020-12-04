BJP forms 117-member election management team for the upcoming assembly election

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a a 117-member election management team to face the upcoming assembly poll. The BJP has formed the election management team in West Bengal. The team has been divided into 31 units, with each tackling a particular aspect of the party’s poll preparations during the campaign–coordination, data collection, booth management, and social media management, etc.

Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda will be visiting the state for two days next week. Nadda would assess the party’s plans and preparations on December 8 and 9 in Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas districts.

BJP is the major political player in the state. The BJP has emerged as the main rival of the ruling TMC in the 2019 general election. BJP had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.it also got 40% of the vote share.

Elections to the 294-member state assembly are expected likely in April-May next year.