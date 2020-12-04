COVID-19 live updates: Coronavirus cases in 5000 range today

Thiruvananthapuram: Corona has been confirmed in 5718 people in Kerala today. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 943, Kozhikode 773, Kottayam 570, Thrissur 528, Ernakulam 486, Palakkad 447, Alappuzha 394, Kollam 318, Thiruvananthapuram 279, Kannur 275, Idukki 216, Wayanad 180, Pathanamthitta 163 and Kasaragod 146.

95 of those diagnosed with the disease are from outside the state. 4991 people were infected through contact. The contact sources of 572 are not clear. 57,456 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 9.95. Routine sample, Sentinel sample, CBNAT, TRUANT, POCT. PCR, RT A total of 64,96,210 samples have so far been sent for testing, including LAMP and antigen testing. Today, 29 deaths have been confirmed to be due to corona.

