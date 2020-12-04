Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty touches record high

The Indian share market has appreciated to record high. The domestic benchmark indices has touched record high on Friday. As per market experts, the upward rally of the benchmark indices were supported by the Reserve Bank of India’s announcement about GDP.

BSE Sensex settled trading at an all-time high of 45,148.28, higher by 515.63 points or 1.16%. NSE Nifty gained 146.15 points or 1.11% to reach at 13,280.05. Only five of the 30 Sensex constituents closed with losses on Friday.

The top gainers in the market were Hindalco, Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports and ICICI Bank. Top losers in the market were Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy’s Labs, HDFC Life, BPCL,HCL Tech and Coal India .