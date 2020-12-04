Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 97.2% in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate has reached at 97.2% in Saudi Arabia. The Ministry of Health in the country has updated this. The fatality rate has also reached at 1.7%.

Meanwhile, 234 new coronavirus cases along with 357 new recoveries and 10 deaths were also reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases in Saudi Arabia has surged to 358,336. The death toll has reached at 5,940. The total number of recoveries mounted to 348,238.

The number of active cases is 4158. In this 596 in critical condition. The highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 70, followed by Makkah with 42, the Eastern Province with 35, Madinah with 27, and Qassim with 17 cases.