Fau-G with record registration; More than 10 lakh registered in 24 hours….

The long awaited Fau-G, an Indian-made shooter game, has been launched on the Google Play Store. Within days, Fau-G became the most downloaded app in the first 24 hours on the Google Play Store in India.

Encore Games, the game’s developer, said on Twitter that more than one million people have registered for Fau-G. The company says the number will increase in the coming days. The game was originally stated for release in October but was delayed. Meanwhile, a trailer for the game has been released. Pre-registration has begun but Encore Games has not yet specified an exact release date for the game.

The full form of the Fau-G is Fearless and United: Guards. This is a first player shooter game. Fau-G, which was announced after the ban on PUBG, has raised a lot of hopes among Indian gamers. But Fau-G is not trying to compete with PUBG, said Vishal Gondal, founder of Encore Games.

Although it is a first player shooter game, the company has not yet said that Fau-G is a Battle Royale game like PUBG. Fau-G presents contexts based on some of the most important battles of the Indian Armed Forces. Therefore, this game is based on an accurate script. But Battle Royale mode is also likely to be added later.