Forex market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

The Indian rupee had surged against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the Reserve Bank of India’s prediction about the GDP, sustained foreign fund inflows, positive opening of Indian share market and weakening of US dollar in the overseas market supported the Indian rupee.

At the Interbank forex market, the Indian rupee opened at 73.81 per US dollar. The Indian rupee surged by 16 paise to 73.77 against the US dollar during the trading. On Thursday, the Indian rupee closed 12 paise lower at 73.93against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.02% to 90.69 .