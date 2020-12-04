Gulf country eases coronavirus restrictions

A gulf country has announced more relaxations in the Covid-19 restrictions. Oman has announced the relaxations. The Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 has announced the decision. The Supreme Committee to tackle Covid-19 has allowed to re-open some business activities in the country.

As per the new announcement, children under the age of 12 will be allowed to visit shopping malls and other public places in Oman. Earlier due to the coronavirus pandemic, kids below 12 were not allowed in shopping malls, restaurants and barbershops.

Earlier, the Supreme committee has allowed to reopen the food courts, cinema halls, spas, massage centres and marriage halls.