J&K DDC polls live updates ; 3rd phase is in progress over tight security

Jammu: Election for the third stage of District Development Council is now underway amid packed security in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. A total of 7.37 lakh voters will determine the future of 305 candidates competing in the third phase of the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

The DDC elections and panchayat bypolls are being held in eight stages from November 28 to December 19. The counting of ballots will be done on December 22. According to State Election Commissioner (SEC) KK Sharma, sufficient security setups have been made in all constituencies going to the voting. Instructing people to obey all COVID-19 policies while exerting their franchise. Sanitizers, thermal scanners, and face masks have been organized at polling stations.

Giving information about the DDC elections, Sharma said there are a total of 280 constituencies in the UT, out of which voting will be executed in 33 constituencies, including 16 from the Kashmir division and 17 from the Jammu division, from 7 AM to 2 PM. A total of 305 candidates, including 166 from the Kashmir division and 139 from the Jammu division, are competing in the DDC polls. Out of these 305 candidates, 252 are male, while 53 are female. Sharma said 7,37,648 people are qualified to cast their votes in the third phase of DDC polls.

Speaking about by-elections for sarpanches, he said out of 126 constituencies, polling will take place in 66 constituencies and a total of 184 candidates are in the struggle. 40 sarpanch constituencies have been filled without opposition. Also, in sarpanch by-elections, there are 1,738 constituencies, and out of the 798 have been elected unopposed, he said, counting that voting will take place in 327 constituencies and 749 candidates are in the fight.