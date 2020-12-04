Kangana Ranaut faces legal notice over her “anti-national” tweets on farmers protest!!!

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has issued a legal notice to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, seeking an “unconditional apology” for her “degrading” tweets against farmers and protesters involved in the farmer’s march against the government’s new farm laws.

“We have sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory tweet calling the aged mother of a farmer as a woman available for Rs 100. Her tweets portray farmers’ protests as anti-national. We demand an unconditional apology from her for her insensitive remarks on farmer’s protest,” Manjinder Singh Sirsa, President of DSGMC said in a tweet. The notice comes in the trail of a tweet from the actress stating that the ‘Shaheen Bagh dadi’ also united the farmers’ uproar over the new farm laws at various boundary points of Delhi.

She replied to the post with images of two old women, including Bilkis Bano, and penned that the “same Dadi” who featured in Time Magazine was “available in 100 rupees”. In her tweet, she said, “Ha ha ha she is the same dadi who featured in Time magazine for being the most powerful Indian… And she is available for 100rupees. Pakistani journalists have hijacked international PR for India in an embarrassing way. We need our own people to speak for us internationally.”

The actress was also mired in an upset verbal attack with Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh over the issue. Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi borders for over a week urging the abolishment of the Centre’s three new Farm Laws. The government on Thursday held the fourth round of discussions with farmer leaders to fix the issue. Yet, the talks on Thursday stayed indecisive again and the next discussion will occur on Saturday.