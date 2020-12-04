Mamata Banerjee to join farmers’ protest

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee will joint the farmers’ protest. The TMC leader has called for a 3-day protest in Kolkata in support of farmers protesting against the new farm laws passed by the union government.

TMC will stage Dharna on December 8, 9, and 10 against recently enacted farm laws near the Gandhi Statue in Kolkata. The decision to join the protest was taken in the internal meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and district presidents of the state.

Meanwhile, the Farmer unions has called for a ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8. The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.