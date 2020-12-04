‘No helmet, no fuel’: State government imposes new traffic rules

The state government has introduced a new traffic rule. West Bengal state government has announced the new traffic rule.

The state government has announced ‘No helmet, no fuel’ rule for two-wheeler drivers. As per this rule, bikers without helmet will not be provided any fuel at petrol pumps across Kolkata city. The new rule will come into effect in Kolkata from December 8 till February 5. The rule was launched in order to make wearing helmets mandatory.

“No petrol pump within the jurisdiction of Kolkata police shall henceforth sell petrol to any such two-wheeler rider who comes to the petrol pump riding a two-wheeler without helmet as well carries a pillion rider without helmet,” said a notification issued by the government.