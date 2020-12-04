Plus Two students get married in the classroom; Video goes viral….

East Godavari: Scenes of Plus Two students tie knot in the classroom have gone viral on social media. The incident took place at a junior college in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. Police have voluntarily registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

The entrance of Rajamahendravaram Junior College can be clearly seen in the ‘Wedding’ video. It is clear from the footage that there was no one other than the student who took the video in the classroom where the Plus Two students’ wedding took place. It is also clear in the video that the friend asks them to finish the ceremony immediately as others may come while tying the knot.

The incident took place in early November. The wedding video was reportedly shot by the girl’s cousin. The college principal has already issued a transfer certificate (TC) to the students. College authorities have also taken action against the cousin who was with them. It is believed that the video was leaked to friends. The investigating officer told that he did not know who shared the video.