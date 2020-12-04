Police collected 14 crore rupees as fines for violating Covid-19 restrictions

The state police has collected more than 14 crore rupees as fines for violating Covid-19 restrictions. The Rajasthan police has informed this.

As per the data revealed by the state police, more than 1 million people have been fined for violating Covid-19 restrictions. Between March 22 and December 3, 1,005,000 people have been fined for not wearing masks and Rs. 14.31 crore has been collected from them.

353,000 people fined for not wearing masks at public places. Also, 14,135 shopkeepers fined not wearing masks while selling products. 2,831 people were fined for spitting in public places and 600 people for drinking alcohol at public places. 637,000 people were fined for not maintaining social distancing.

“Effective action is being taken by the Rajasthan police under the Rajasthan Epidemic Ordinance applicable in the state for prevention of infection of corona as well as all other provisions”, said Director general of police ML Lather.